KINSTON - Hazel Brown Roberts Smith Jarman, 92, was born in Lenoir County on September 19, 1928, to Joseph Henry Roberts and Katie Brown Roberts. She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Stanley Smith; her second husband, Elwood B. Jarman; siblings, Tull Roberts, James Allen Roberts, Edward Roberts, Wayne Roberts, J.H. Roberts Jr., Agnes Greco and Margaret Westbrook.Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Henry Jarman and wife Donna, Susie Swinson and husband Bobby, Sharon Frantzen and husband Ben, Donnie Jarman and wife Cindy, Terry Sutton and husband Ronnie, grandchildren; Jason Jarman and wife Heather, Katharine Jarman, Hannah Jarman, Laura Jarman and fiancé Brennan Thornton, Leigh Ann Sherwood and husband Justin, Joseph Jarman and fiancé Hannah Howard, Mark Sutton and wife Chelsea, John Sutton and wife Ashley, great-grandchildren; Cody Shepherd, Shelby Jarman and Kaylin Jarman, along with many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.Graveside services was held at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC at 3:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020.In lieu of flowers, you may donate in her memory to Outreach or Cancer Support at Wheat Swamp Christian Church, 3732 Wheat Swamp Road, La Grange, NC 28551.Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.