|
|
KINSTON – Heather Marie Sparrow, 31, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Heather, a native of Kinston, received her cosmetology degree from Lenoir Community College and worked at Total Experience Salon and Spa. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Hubert and Mable James and Willie R. and Evelyn Stocks Jones; and paternal great-grandparents, Archie and Ruth Stanley. She is survived by her children, Austin, Aubrey and Alyssa DeLeon; parents, Barbara and Larry Christopher Toteno; brother, Jeffrey Lee Smith and girlfriend, Natalie Maready; maternal grandparents, Richard Lee James and Julieanne James; paternal grandmother, Barbara Toteno; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019