Helen Clara Ferrell
Helen Clara Ferrell, 78, of Kinston passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom, and Ruth Ferrell.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Donna Harrell Jarman (Hank) and Bobbie Jeanne Harrell Harper (Lane); grandchildren, Hannah Jarman, Joseph Jarman, Zach Harper (Shay) and Garrett Harper and one great grandchild, Kaylin Jarman.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Hank Jarman officiating.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
