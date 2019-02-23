KINSTON - Helen Clemmons Faulkner, 96, of Kinston, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, just eight days before her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth and Harvey (Bud) Faulkner; grandson, Jamie and granddaughter, Marcy Moore. Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy Crumbacker; son Jimmy Faulkner; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Faulkner retired after 30 years from Lenoir Memorial Hospital as supervisor of linen. Her hobbies were making afghans for her grandchildren, birthday cakes for her family, playing her piano, knitting prayer shawls for the sick and bereaved of her church family. Visitation will be held at Westminster United Methodist Church on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Dina White officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019