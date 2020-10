Helen Grace Bryant Cox, 92, of 395 Sand Hill Road, Kinston, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehab Center in Snow Hill.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from the Cox-Fountain Cemetery in Richlands. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson , Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





