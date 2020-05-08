Free Press Obituaries
|
Helen Hill (Hargett) Hood


1929 - 2020
KINSTON - Helen Hill Hargett Hood, 91, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Harmony Hall.
A private graveside will be held in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Hood was born on March 23, 1929 in Kinston. She graduated from Grainger High School, class of 1947 and was also a graduate of Greensboro College.
A member of Westminster United Methodist Church, Helen was a patient representative at Lenoir Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a Pink Lady at Lenoir Memorial Hospital for many years and was president of the Jaycettes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Warren E. Hargett; second husband, John Hood; and a son, Jay Hood.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Hargett Beasley and husband, Jordan, of Clarksville, TN, and Sara Kyle Hargett, of Grifton; son, Mark Warren Hargett and wife, Udeshi, of Wilson; stepdaughter, Sheilds Hood; grandchildren, Tim Vick and wife, Kari Meeks Vick, Adam Vick, of Clarksville and Alexander Hargett, of Wilson; great-grandchildren, Londyn Vick, Tripp and Tanner Vick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Ln, Kinston, NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020
