|
|
KINSTON - Helen Hill Hargett Hood, 91, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Harmony Hall.
A private graveside will be held in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Hood was born on March 23, 1929 in Kinston. She graduated from Grainger High School, class of 1947 and was also a graduate of Greensboro College.
A member of Westminster United Methodist Church, Helen was a patient representative at Lenoir Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a Pink Lady at Lenoir Memorial Hospital for many years and was president of the Jaycettes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Warren E. Hargett; second husband, John Hood; and a son, Jay Hood.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Hargett Beasley and husband, Jordan, of Clarksville, TN, and Sara Kyle Hargett, of Grifton; son, Mark Warren Hargett and wife, Udeshi, of Wilson; stepdaughter, Sheilds Hood; grandchildren, Tim Vick and wife, Kari Meeks Vick, Adam Vick, of Clarksville and Alexander Hargett, of Wilson; great-grandchildren, Londyn Vick, Tripp and Tanner Vick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Ln, Kinston, NC 28501.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020