Helen Marie Taylor Stafford, 86, of 416 Ford Street, Greenville, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Progressive FWB Church, Greenville. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Lee Taylor and Clinton Taylor, both of Greenville; two daughters, Barbara Stafford of Greenville and Joyce Watts of the home; one brother, Alvin Daniels of New Orleans, La.; one sister, Sherry Taylor of Ayden; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 15 great great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Progressive FWB Church, 1503 Hooker Road, Greenville.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks and practice social distancing when attending the viewing and the funeral service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.





