Helen Moore Simmons, formerly of Kinston, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Georgia. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Augustus AME Zion Church. Burial will take place in the Pinelawn Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her children, Carolyn Pearl Simmons Baker of Greenville, Nathaniel Odell Simmons of Elkton, MD, Cynda E. Simmons and Ansim of Smyrna, GA; her sisters, Marie Jean Bodrick of SC, Estella Moore, Silver Doris Gooding and Glenda Joyce Moore Sauls all of Kinston, NC. Arrangements made with R. Swinson Funeral Services.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 19, 2019