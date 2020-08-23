1/1
Helen Virginia Pate Driver
Helen Virginia Pate Driver, 84, of Snow Hill passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Driver, grandson, Chase Driver and great granddaughter, Susannah Rivers
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Teresa Driver of Snow Hill, Jackie Driver of Kinston, Jeffrey Driver and wife Lynn of Pollocksville, Keith Driver and wife Belinda of Pink Hill; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Mozingo of Richlands; Garfield Pate of Kinston and special pets Milli and Chelsea.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor Chuck Headon officiating. Burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park after the funeral service.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com


Published in Free Press from Aug. 23 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Garner Funeral Home
