Henrietta Bernease Waters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Bernease Waters, 93, of 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, formerly of Kinston, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care in Greensboro.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required at Funeral Home and Cemetery, DUE TO COVID-19.
Arrangements are by Albritton- Carraway Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved