Henrietta Bernease Waters, 93, of 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, formerly of Kinston, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care in Greensboro.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required at Funeral Home and Cemetery, DUE TO COVID-19.

Arrangements are by Albritton- Carraway Funeral Home.



