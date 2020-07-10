1/
Henrietta Gray
Henrietta Gray, 97, of La Grange, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lenoir UNC Health Care, Kinston.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Matthews FWB Church Cemetery, 2578 Jenny Lind Road, La Grange. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, 106 N. East Street, Goldsboro.
She is survived by one daughter.
Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial - J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home of Kinston.


Published in Free Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC 27534
(919) 735-2221
