Obituary Guest Book View Sign

COMFORT - Henry C. "Knocker" Moore, Jr., 92, of Comfort passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 37 years from civil service as a welder at Camp Lejeune. He was owner of Moore's Grocery and Grill in Comfort. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Moore, Sr. and Myrtle Andrews Moore. He is survived by his wife, Betty Moore of the home; daughters, Cheryl Register and husband Dwight, of Clinton, Deanna Mercer and husband Ted, of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren, Brittany Pickens, Joshua Johnson, Holly Lagos, and Mark Henry Cannon; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating. Graveside with Military Rites will follow at Trenton City Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to Community Home Health and Hospice and to the many friends for their acts of kindness. Online condolences may be sent to COMFORT - Henry C. "Knocker" Moore, Jr., 92, of Comfort passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 37 years from civil service as a welder at Camp Lejeune. He was owner of Moore's Grocery and Grill in Comfort. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Moore, Sr. and Myrtle Andrews Moore. He is survived by his wife, Betty Moore of the home; daughters, Cheryl Register and husband Dwight, of Clinton, Deanna Mercer and husband Ted, of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren, Brittany Pickens, Joshua Johnson, Holly Lagos, and Mark Henry Cannon; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating. Graveside with Military Rites will follow at Trenton City Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to Community Home Health and Hospice and to the many friends for their acts of kindness. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Garner Funeral Home - Kinston

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

252-523-2124 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close