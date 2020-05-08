Henry Columbus Swinson, 75, of Jamaica, N.Y., formally of Greene County, died on Thursday, April 28, 2020, at Orzac Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Valley Stream, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a viewing one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020