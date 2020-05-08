henry Columbus Swinson

Service Information
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC
28580
(252)-747-4262
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry Columbus Swinson, 75, of Jamaica, N.Y., formally of Greene County, died on Thursday, April 28, 2020, at Orzac Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Valley Stream, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a viewing one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.