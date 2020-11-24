1/1
Henry Daniel Hines
1946 - 2020
KINSTON - Henry Daniel Hines, born July 27, 1946 to Jessie and Minnie Hines of Kinston, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 74. On November 21, 2020 Henry passed at home in his favorite chair. Henry was a loveable teddy bear who loved making others laugh.
He attended and graduated from Southwood High School. He retired with the Kinston Police Department with the rank of Lieutenant in 1981. He worked several jobs in telecommunications and pharmaceuticals until his second retirement.
Henry enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter Olivia.
Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife Glenda in December 2019. Henry leaves behind his beloved children which will miss him dearly, Dawn King & husband Lynn of Newport, Daniel Hines & wife Bobbie of Pink Hill, and Becky Hines of Roseboro; grandchildren Lynley King (Kivett Taylor), Tyler Worthington (Whitney Goins), of Kinston, Carrie Ann Hines (Tyler Brock), and Nicholas Hines (Logan Medlin), of Pink Hill, and one great-grandchild Olivia Hammond, of Bladenboro. There are also many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive guests at Henry's home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Kinston.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
