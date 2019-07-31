|
KINSTON - Henry Earl Barfield, Sr., 67, gained his wings on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. He was a native of Kinston but enjoyed traveling the United States and resided in several other states throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Barfield; mother, Ora Bell Barfield; brother, Cleveland Lee Barfield; and most recently his wife and love of his life, Debra Civils Barfield. He is survived by his son, Henry Earl Barfield, II (Dean)of Kinston; two daughters, Heather Solomon and Amber Wallace (Dawn) both of Washington; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019