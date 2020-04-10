KINSTON - Henry Earl "H.E." Stocks, 87, of Kinston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was a loving Daddy and Papa. He served our country in the United States Army. Left to cherish his memory is his son, David Stocks of the home; special friend, Susan Wallace; granddaughter, Amanda Blomefield and husband Mark, of Kinston; grandchildren, Ava Jarman, Ari Blomefield, Dylan Stocks and fiancée Reagan Lewis and their son, Addison Stocks; along with several nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns, the family will have a private graveside service on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Richard Parker officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020