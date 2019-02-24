KINSTON - Henry Guy Dove Sr., 96, of 553 Briery Run Road, died Thursday Feb. 21, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
He is survived by his wife Eunice Dove.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Jericho AME Zion Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in Climent C. Mills Veteran Cemetery in Kinston. Viewing is from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, with wake service from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Published in Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019