Henry Guy "Hassan" Wade, 58, of 144 Brandy Avenue, La Grange, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Washington Chapel D.O.C. Church, Kinston. Interment will follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery, Kinston.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sutton Ward of the home..

Viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. with masks and social distancing.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



