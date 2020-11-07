1/
Henry Lee Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Lee Gardner, 80, of 128 Snow Hill Street, Ayden, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery in Grifton.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel H. Gardner of Greenville; seven sons, Michael Gardner of Burlington, Michael Worthington, Jimmy Worthington and Silvester Whitehurst, all of Grifton, Samuel Whitehurst of Winterville, Jerome Worthington of Georgia and Terry Lolust of Kinston; four daughters, Constance Whitehurst, Melva Bonner and Carolyn Horton, all of Greenville, Rosalyn Roach of Grifton; two brothers, William Gardner and Kenneth Gardner, both of Greenville.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved