Henry Lee Gardner, 80, of 128 Snow Hill Street, Ayden, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery in Grifton.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel H. Gardner of Greenville; seven sons, Michael Gardner of Burlington, Michael Worthington, Jimmy Worthington and Silvester Whitehurst, all of Grifton, Samuel Whitehurst of Winterville, Jerome Worthington of Georgia and Terry Lolust of Kinston; four daughters, Constance Whitehurst, Melva Bonner and Carolyn Horton, all of Greenville, Rosalyn Roach of Grifton; two brothers, William Gardner and Kenneth Gardner, both of Greenville.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



