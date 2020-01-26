Herbert Ray Little, 77, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Bynum Little and Esther Hollowell Gore.
Herbert was a loving husband of 35 years, also a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and friend. He served in the United States Army, was a member and deacon of Gateway FWB Church. He was truck driver by trade but enjoyed working as a computer and television repairman. He enjoyed fishing in his free time.
He is survived by his wife Linda Little; daughters Melissa Brinkley of Deep Run, Angela Kelly and husband Scotty of Kinston; sons Stephen Little and wife Barbara of Colorado, David Little of Tennessee and Bruno Collins and wife Barbara of Nebraska; twelve grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and sister Janet Causey of Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Doug White officiating. Visitation will follow funeral service and at other times at the home. Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 26, 2020