SNOW HILL - On April 23, 2020, Herbert Stevenson "Steve" Hardy left this earthly home and entered into the arms of Jesus. He was surrounded by his loving family after a long, lengthy illness with vascular dementia. Steve was born at Watts Hospital in Durham, NC on October 9, 1946 to Wilma Fry Hardy and Herbert Wallace Hardy. He lived the first five years of his life in the town of Carthage in Moore County, a place that always held a very special meaning in his heart. He moved to Greene County at the age of five and settled into the small town of Maury. No one needed to be in his presence long to know the love he had for Greene County. He made this his home for the rest of his life. He graduated from Greene Central High School where he served as his class President. This was no surprise as he has always had a way with people. He played in the marching band as a percussionist and played on the baseball team. Both things were great loves of his that would continue throughout his life with music and baseball, always an avid Yankees fan and collector of baseball cards. After high school, he spent a semester at NC State University before joining the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War conflict. He did spend some time overseas at RAF Bentwaters in Ipswich, England where he tested aircraft, and it was there that he developed his love of radio. He spent time at Pope AFB in Fayetteville and Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas during his four-year enlistment. He was always exceptionally proud to serve his country and always thanked others for doing the same. Following his service in the Air Force, he started in radio and advertisement. He has always had a salesman's spirit. He had such a love for people and was always selling, but it was more than that. His customers were his family. He was completely invested in them and their business, which most of the time was a local owned small business. Minges Bottling Company/Pepsi advertised with him from his beginning on radio until his retirement on December 29, 2019. He had a way of relating to all people. His love of music started as a young boy sneaking and listening to the music played at the "joints" in Maury. He actually started his music/radio career in the country music. Then he owned WFAG/WGHB in Farmville. In 1974, Steve Hardy's Original Beach Party was born. Steve spent 45 years playing beach music for thousands upon thousands of listeners. He was a promoter of many events and bands. He finished out his career on WNCT 107.9 with Inner Banks Media. He was a lover of people and never met a stranger. He made everyone feel important and said many times that he would be no one without his listeners. He received numerous Cammy Awards and was inducted into The DJ Hall of Fame in Myrtle Beach. He also received many awards from various organizations for the service he provided. In December of 2019, he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most prestigious service award in North Carolina. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, the love of his life and wife, Hope Browning Hardy. He also leaves behind four children, Britt Stevenson Hardy of Winterville, who he was always immensely proud of in his music accomplishments and enjoyed watching him play drums; Stephanie Hardy Pool and her husband Quentin or "Q", as Steve called him, of Farmville; Stephanie was his sidekick for many years and inherited his love of people, she was always his biggest fan; his third child, a son, Andrew Wallace Hardy of the home; Andrew always made him proud with his baseball abilities and Steve loved to watch him play at GCA and was excited to see Andrew excel in his nursing career; his fourth child, a daughter, Rachel Stevenson Hardy also of the home was the baby in every sense of the word. Even until the end of his life, Steve would kiss Rachel's hand like a princess. They had quite a special relationship as she provided care for him. Steve is also survived by a granddaughter, Kayeleigh and her husband Brewer Hughes and their children, Kohen and Oakleigh, of Cedar Point, NC; grandsons, Casen of Greensboro and Taylor of Emerald Isle. Additionally, he is survived by a brother, Artie (Linda); a sister, Barbara Lynn (Nelson); brother, John; and brother, Seth (Kathy); several nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Doris Hall; and his faithful companion, Archie. Steve also leaves behind many special friends that he has endeared over many years. The family would like to express sincere thanks to all of the listeners of Steve Hardy's Original Beach Party over the years and allowing Steve to do what he loved for so long. Also, a thank you and sincere appreciation to Community Home Health and Hospice, especially his nurses Heather and Angie, as well as caretakers Heather and Desny; and Dr. Lee Pippin of Farmville. Finally, a heartfelt thanks to special friends who helped with around-the-clock care for the last several days. The many prayers and gestures of love and kindness throughout this lengthy process will not be forgotten. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, April 26th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Tim Butler officiating and musical tributes offered by Craig Woolard and Dustin Ahkuoi. In keeping with Steve's love of beach music, casual beachy shagging attire is encouraged. Steve will lie-in-state at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill on Friday from 12 – 4 PM; Saturday from 9 AM – 4 PM; and Sunday prior to the service from 9 AM – 12 PM. Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to an educational fund that has been established for the Hardy kids at the State Employees Credit Union, 601 Gregory Avenue, Snow Hill, NC 28580 (checks made payable to Hope Hardy with memo 9646). Online condolences may be expressed at

