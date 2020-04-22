KINSTON - Hilda Ferrington Spence, 90, was called home by our Lord and Savior on April 20, 2020. She was a devoted and caring mother who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She was a homemaker and child care giver to many of her grandchildren. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Spence, Jr.; daughter Shirley Spence Gardner; father Stanley Ferrington and mother, Margaret Napier Ferrington, and sister-in-law/ best friend, Myrtle Andrews. Leaving her children to cherish her memory are Mary Shepherd of Davenport, Iowa (Paul), Margaret Boling of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Louie Leach, Jr. of Ohio, Barbara Green of Evans, Georgia (Hennis), Leonard Leach of Elizabethtown, Kentucky (Trudy), Carol Johns, Jimmy Spence, Billy Spence, and Linda Wallace (Alton) all of Kinston; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Luis Miranda officiating. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a Celebration of Life event is being planned for late September. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020