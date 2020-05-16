Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Grace (Patterson) Lawson. View Sign Service Information J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville , MD 20785 (301)-322-2300 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Burial Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

On April 16, 2020, Hilda Grace Patterson Lawson peacefully entered eternal rest. She began her journey on October 9, 1930 in Kinston, N.C. as the eleventh child of 12 to the late Bruce and Phoebe Patterson.

Hilda attended Lenoir County Public Schools. After graduating from Atkin High School, where she met her soulmate Mordecai Emanuel Lawson Sr., she attended Tuskegee University (formerly Tuskegee Institute) and received a Bachelor of Science. Upon finishing her studies, she and high school sweetheart Mordecai married and relocated to Washington D.C. where their union produced three sons.

She began her teaching career in the D.C. public school system, from which she later retired after 32 years as a home economics teacher with a knack for baking and cooking. Family and friends enjoyed Hilda's wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and other sweet treats made with love for special occasions.

During her summer vacations, she worked for the U.S. National Park Service as the Director of Ushers at the Carter Barron Amphitheater. She welcomed students from the community on to the usher team, ensuring they had summer employment while continuing to fine-tune the hospitality skills she was teaching them in the classroom. Meanwhile, her three boys stuck by her side and enjoyed meeting Motown talent such as James Brown, the Temptations, and others.

Hilda later earned a Master of Science at Howard University, where she became a member of her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was a lifelong member of the sorority and was overjoyed to later welcome several nieces and a granddaughter into the Delta legacy.

A devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Hilda was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, by her husband Mordecai Sr. and by her son Elvin Sr. She is survived by a brother-in-law William Anthony Sr., sons Mordecai Jr. (Karen) and Kelvin, seven grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private burial will be held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Homes, Inc.



On April 16, 2020, Hilda Grace Patterson Lawson peacefully entered eternal rest. She began her journey on October 9, 1930 in Kinston, N.C. as the eleventh child of 12 to the late Bruce and Phoebe Patterson.Hilda attended Lenoir County Public Schools. After graduating from Atkin High School, where she met her soulmate Mordecai Emanuel Lawson Sr., she attended Tuskegee University (formerly Tuskegee Institute) and received a Bachelor of Science. Upon finishing her studies, she and high school sweetheart Mordecai married and relocated to Washington D.C. where their union produced three sons.She began her teaching career in the D.C. public school system, from which she later retired after 32 years as a home economics teacher with a knack for baking and cooking. Family and friends enjoyed Hilda's wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and other sweet treats made with love for special occasions.During her summer vacations, she worked for the U.S. National Park Service as the Director of Ushers at the Carter Barron Amphitheater. She welcomed students from the community on to the usher team, ensuring they had summer employment while continuing to fine-tune the hospitality skills she was teaching them in the classroom. Meanwhile, her three boys stuck by her side and enjoyed meeting Motown talent such as James Brown, the Temptations, and others.Hilda later earned a Master of Science at Howard University, where she became a member of her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was a lifelong member of the sorority and was overjoyed to later welcome several nieces and a granddaughter into the Delta legacy.A devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Hilda was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, by her husband Mordecai Sr. and by her son Elvin Sr. She is survived by a brother-in-law William Anthony Sr., sons Mordecai Jr. (Karen) and Kelvin, seven grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private burial will be held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Homes, Inc. Published in Free Press on May 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close