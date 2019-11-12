KINSTON - Hilda Grace Thigpen Cox, 91, of Kinston, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Cox; son, Eddie Cox; parents, Raymond and Nettie Thigpen; four brothers and two sisters. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Cox Matthews and husband Stanley, of Kinston; sons, Albert Lee Cox, Jr. of Ferrum, VA and Raymond Dalton Cox and wife Lynn, of Kinston; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Hamilton of Washington, NC. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Marty Greer officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 12, 2019