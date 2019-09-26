Hilda Grace Thomison (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sending my sincerest condolences to Ben and family."
    - Frances Williams
  • "Sending condolences to you Ben!!! May god keep you..."
    - Lynetta Kinney
  • "I certainly will miss mother grace. She was one of kind...."
    - MILTON JAMES
  • "Sending my Condolences to The Familyand Friends"
    - Cliftine S. Shields
Service Information
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC
27530
(919)-736-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Haskins Funeral Home - Goldsboro
601 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RALEIGH - Hilda Grace Thomison, 90, of 3312 New Bern Ridge Dr., Apt 208, Raleigh, died Tuesday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. She was born in Lenoir County October 22, 1928 to Ransom M. and Sadie Locust Stanford. She is survived by one, son Ben Briggs, II of Raleigh, NC. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 noon in the James T. Haskins Memorial Chapel of the Haskins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, Kinston, NC.The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family will assemble at 6433 Bisland Drive, Raleigh, NC in preparation for the service. Arrangements are by Haskins Funeral Home & Cremations.www.haskinsfh.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.