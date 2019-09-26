RALEIGH - Hilda Grace Thomison, 90, of 3312 New Bern Ridge Dr., Apt 208, Raleigh, died Tuesday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. She was born in Lenoir County October 22, 1928 to Ransom M. and Sadie Locust Stanford. She is survived by one, son Ben Briggs, II of Raleigh, NC. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 noon in the James T. Haskins Memorial Chapel of the Haskins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, Kinston, NC.The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family will assemble at 6433 Bisland Drive, Raleigh, NC in preparation for the service. Arrangements are by Haskins Funeral Home & Cremations.www.haskinsfh.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019