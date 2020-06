Or Copy this URL to Share

Hilda Grace Dove Williams, 87, of Hempstead, N.Y., formerly of Kinston, died on June 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Hempstead, N.Y.

Local announcement by Fonville & Dove Mortuary.





