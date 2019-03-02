BEULAVILLE - Hilda Teachey Raynor, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be private. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia R. Brown of Beulaville. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019