FOUR OAKS - Hobert "Nicky" Eugene Wood, 61, went to be with our Heavenly Father on March 5, 2019. He was a beloved father, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hobert Wood and Margaret Wood; sister Betty "Sue" Smith and brothers, J.E. Wood, Glenwood Williams, Claudie Ray Williams, Darrell Williams, and Gerald Williams. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10th, at 4:00 PM, with visitation at 3:00 PM, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Survivors include his son, Dakota Wood (Kelsey) of Burgaw, NC; sisters, Sandra Williams of Richlands, and Patricia Hernandez of Four Oaks, NC; many nieces and nephews and tons of great-nieces and great-nephews who he loved. Condolences may be left online at communityfuneralhomenc.com Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019