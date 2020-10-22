Hobo Sanderson

KINSTON - Hobert "Hobo" Kennedy Sanderson, Sr., of Kinston, passed peacefully at his home Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 13th, 1935, Hobert lived a full life filled with many experiences shared with family and friends. A man that appreciated the simple things in life, his time in recent years would be spent enjoying afternoons on the porch and trips to his garden. For the past 40 years, the joy Hobert felt when visited by his grandchildren, and great grandchildren, could not be matched by another. His greatest pride was his family and he loved them all so deeply, as they love him. Hobert will be remembered as a caring man who was there without question when needed most by his family and friends, but also as a determined and hardworking provider, having farmed nearly his entire life and also having served for 18 years with the Kinston Fire Department, retiring as a Lieutenant.

Hobert is survived by his dear wife of 63 years, Margaret Sasser Sanderson, daughter, Donna Sanderson Humphreys and husband, Arthur "Sonny", sons, Hobert "Ikie" Kennedy Sanderson, Jr. and wife, Denise, Timothy "Timmy" Bryan Sanderson and wife, Frankie, Michael "Rock" Scott Sanderson and wife, Misty, all of Kinston. Grandchildren, David Kyle Humphreys and wife, Shelby, of Newport, Brandon Carroll Humphreys of Kinston, Timothy Bryan Sanderson, II, and wife, Natalie, of Greenville, Christopher Scott Sanderson and wife, Rebecca, Andrew Kennedy Sanderson and wife Kendall, of Kinston, Carly McKenzie Sanderson of St. Louis, MO, Joshua Blake Sanderson and wife, Kayla, Michael Scott Sanderson, Jr., and Tyler Jordan Sanderson, of Kinston. Great Grandchildren, Hailey Allyson Humphreys and Hunter David Humphreys of Newport, Meredith Lee Sanderson, Sloane Kennedy Sanderson, Brooklyn Ellis Sanderson, Brandon Carter Humphreys, and Madelyn Brooke Sanderson, all of Kinston. Siblings, Delbert Carl Sanderson of Havelock, Betty Sanderson Naylor and Hilda Sanderson Byrd of Kinston. Special niece, Frances Robinson Hall and special nephew, Earl Harris.

Hobert is preceded in death by his late father, Carl Sanderson, mother Lela Blizzard Sanderson, brother, Rhubert Sanderson, and sisters, Hazel Sanderson Robinson, Ellen Sanderson Heath, Lela Sanderson Harris.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the care and compassion provided by Community Home Care and Hospice, specifically, Angie, Nan, Heather, Wakanda and Crystal.

Graveside services will be held at Westview Cemetery, 11:00 am, Friday October 23, 2020 with Reverend James Sasser officiating.

Due to Covid crisis the family request that everyone practices social distancing and wear masks.

"The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me my victory." Psalm 118:14

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

