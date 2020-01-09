LA GRANGE - Bobby Holton Harrison, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Holton was born February 20, 1934 to the late Titus Greene Harrison and Ruth Leneave Harrison. Holton was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Margaret Kelly Harrison; and a daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Harrison Loos. A service to celebrate Holton's life will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Holton is survived by his son, Nathan Harrison and his companion, Sue Creech; two granddaughters, Mary Lauren Harrison and Scarlette Eve Harrison and spouse, Amber; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Michael Gray, Jaxson David Harrison and Imani Marie Harrison; three siblings, Joseph Harrison and wife Ellen, Clifton Harrison and wife Joyce, and Donnie Harrison and wife Lucille. Holton was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Enzie Singleton, Elvie Ruth Holland, Maxie Harrison, Cleo Harrison, Holton Hillard Harrison, Dixon Harrison, Titus Harrison, and Kendrick Harrison. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. To honor Holton's life please consider a memorial to Community Baptist Church, 501 South Charles Street, La Grange, NC 28551, Gideons International, La Grange Camp, P.O. Box 481, La Grange, NC 28551 or The Childrens Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020