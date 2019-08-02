Hope L. Reddick Starkey

Service Information
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC
28501-4942
(252)-527-3779
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary FWB Church
La Grange, NC
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Obituary
KINSTON - Hope L. Reddick Starkey, 48, of 2708 Brookhaven Drive, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug.3, at Mt. Calvary FWB Church in La Grange. Entombment will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her parents, Linwood and Deloris Reddick of the home. Visitation will be held Friday in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019
