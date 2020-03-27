Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Claude Becton III. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Service Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Horace Claude Becton, III, 49, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Brian Center in Goldsboro. Claude was born in Lenoir County on October 13, 1970 to H. C. Becton, Jr. and Scarlet White Bonner. He was a member of Tanglewood Church of God where he enjoyed being a part of the Easter program, The Victor; the Powerhouse Sunday school class, and the Cancer Support Group. Claude loved all sports, especially when the Carolina Tarheels were playing. A service for the family will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston with Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Claude is survived by his wife of 30 years, Angela Eubank Becton; daughter, Maelee Taylor Becton; his mother and step-father, Scarlet and Ray Bonner; father, H.C. Becton, Jr. and Angie Bland; brother, Dana Becton and wife Diane; and his mother-in-law, Sadie Mae Eubank. He is also survived by the many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delcia White, Bob White, Marie Sutton White, Horace C. Becton, Sr. and Effie Lee Becton; and his father-in-law, Robert Lee Eubank. Claude's family would like to acknowledge the staff of the Brian Center who had a profound impact on the quality of Claude's life in recent years. Special thanks also goes to the staff at Goldsboro Wound Center who provided excellent medical care. The family requests memorials be given in his memory to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at

