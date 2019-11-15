DEEP RUN – Horace Edward Deaver, 94, of Deep Run, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home, 942 Piney Grove Road. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Evelyn Sugg Deaver; and his parents, Jesse Jackson and Laura Belle Deaver. He is survived by his four daughters and their spouses; 15 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. He retired as a mechanic and was a WWII veteran. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Albertson Ward with entombment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019