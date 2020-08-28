1/1
Horace Lynwood Lambert
Horace Lynwood Lambert, 75, of Kinston, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Lambert; parents, Raleigh Lambert and Annie Tyndall Lambert; sisters, Jane Tyndall and Elvia Wiley and brother, Willie Lambert
Horace is survived by his daughter, Angela Dawn Lambert; grandchildren Kori Elizabeth Davis and husband, Austin and Rylie Christian Johnson; great-granddaughter Tatum Payge Davis; sisters Ann Thompson and Rose Leggett and many special nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Major Andrew Wiley officiating. Visitation to follow service.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
