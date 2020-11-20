1/1
Howard Avery Smith
LA GRANGE - Howard Avery Smith, 71, of LaGrange, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, NC. He was predeceased in death by his parents, William James Smith, Sr. and Mildred Brigetta Smith.
Howard was an engineer in the textile industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Meredith of Fayetteville; sons, Brian Smith of LaGrange and Jason Smith of Greencastle, PA; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Leigh of Kings Port, TN; brothers, Dwight Smith of Kings Mountain, NC and Robert Smith of CA.
There will be no services at this time.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
