Huff Conner
Huff Wilson Conner, 78, of Kinston, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Vidant HealthCare Center in Greenville, NC.
Huff was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Huff Conner and Daisy Matthews Conner; brothers, Wayne Conner and Jimmy Conner; and sister, Diane Dickens.
Huff was a retired asphalt paving contractor. He loved raising and caring for his farm animals, but his true passion was his family.
Huff is survived by his wife, Ruby; daughters, Michelle Sutton and husband, Brent, and Lynn Vinson and husband, Rod; granddaughters, Kayla Sutton, Conner Chewning, and Lindsey Page; grandsons, Wil Sutton and Ty Sutton; and great-grandchildren, Ava Chewning, Evan Chewning, Huff Sutton, and Sawyer Page.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
