Hugh Daniel Rogers
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Daniel Rogers, age 68, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, native of Pink Hill North Carolina, passed from this life on June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 5, 1952 in Kinston, North Carolina to the late Emmett and Violet Maxwell Rogers. As a deep thinker and lover of knowledge, Hugh was an Instructor of Electrical Systems at Martin Community College in Williamston, North Carolina.
Hugh was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and golfing. His favorite past time however was being out on the water in his boat "Daddy's Home". A dedicated family man, all of those hobbies were shared with each of his children and grandchildren. Hugh loved music, played numerous instruments and you could frequently hear him in song. He was very spiritual and talked frequently about his relationship with Jesus Christ, and had such a gentle soul.
Hugh is fondly remembered by his four sons - Dustin Rogers of Springdale, Arkansas; Jacob Rogers and his wife Leeanna of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Matthew Rogers of Beulaville, North Carolina; and Joshua Rogers and his wife Tahirah of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren- Brody, Elleanna, Ameerah, Kaitlyn, Kate, Hayes and Noah "Bud Bud"; his brother Emmett Rogers and sister Diane Gore, both of Pink Hill, North Carolina.
A celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Arkansas 72762.
To sign an online guestbook, visit www.nelsonberna.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved