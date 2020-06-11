Hugh Daniel Rogers, age 68, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, native of Pink Hill North Carolina, passed from this life on June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 5, 1952 in Kinston, North Carolina to the late Emmett and Violet Maxwell Rogers. As a deep thinker and lover of knowledge, Hugh was an Instructor of Electrical Systems at Martin Community College in Williamston, North Carolina.
Hugh was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and golfing. His favorite past time however was being out on the water in his boat "Daddy's Home". A dedicated family man, all of those hobbies were shared with each of his children and grandchildren. Hugh loved music, played numerous instruments and you could frequently hear him in song. He was very spiritual and talked frequently about his relationship with Jesus Christ, and had such a gentle soul.
Hugh is fondly remembered by his four sons - Dustin Rogers of Springdale, Arkansas; Jacob Rogers and his wife Leeanna of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Matthew Rogers of Beulaville, North Carolina; and Joshua Rogers and his wife Tahirah of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren- Brody, Elleanna, Ameerah, Kaitlyn, Kate, Hayes and Noah "Bud Bud"; his brother Emmett Rogers and sister Diane Gore, both of Pink Hill, North Carolina.
A celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Arkansas 72762.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.