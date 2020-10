Ida Brunson McLeod, 83, of Goldsboro, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2020 at WakeMed in Raleigh.

She is survived by her husband, James Philip McLeod.

Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.





