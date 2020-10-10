October 27, 1936 - October 7, 2020
Goldsboro - Ida Brunson McLeod, 83, left this world to rest in the arms of Jesus early Thursday morning, October 7, 2020.
Ida was born in Charleston, South Carolina on October 27, 1936; to the late Manning and Clara Brunson.
As a trained paralegal, Ida began work with a law firm in South Carolina. Upon moving to North Carolina, she worked with Union Carbide, E.I. DuPont, and the law offices of Harvey Turner, the Perry family, Allen Foster, and Bill Gerrans. She continued to work in the State Farm office of her husband, Phil, until their joint retirement in 1996.
No matter the situation, Ida was in control. Whether sitting at the dinner table with her family, singing alto from the second row in the choir loft, or dealing with her bosses, Ida was sure to let her opinion be known. After all, that's why God gave it to her. Ida had a personality that was bigger than life which allowed her to draw a conversation with anyone she met. In all her years, she never met a stranger.
Ida had several loves in her life, including her visits to the Y. Not only was it great exercise, she had many friends that she longed to see. She was so grateful when the facility opened back up from the recent restrictions. For many years, Ida and Phil sang in the choir at the church they attended, most recently Queen Street UMC. When health changes forced their retirement, Ida would sit close to the front of the church, singing along with every word. Weekly visits to her hair crew or visiting Maye to get her nails done brought great joy and lasting friendships.
If Ida gave you advice, you would be wise to listen. Although it wasn't always solicited, it was always wise. She had an ability to guide her friends and family in the toughest situations and a spirit to tell you anything you needed to hear without sounding harsh or overbearing. Placed in any situation, Ida was able to handle everything in stride without a single worry on her mind.
With Ida's personality, it was easy to make friends. She was blessed to consider her doctors, Dr. Faulk and Dr. Thad West among this group. When Ida and Phil moved to Walnut Creek, their newfound friends and neighbors, Dr. de Araujo and his wife, Lori, became not only friends, but absolute God-sends.
Those she loved most were hardly ever called by name. If you were greeted by, "Hey Heart," "Hey Luv," or "Hey Heartstrings," you were among her chosen. Days spent with her family brought tremendous joy to Ida's soul. Recently when all the family gathered on Labor Day, playing in the pool and grilling in the backyard, Ida looked around the beauty she saw and stated to her family, "This is the greatest day of my life."
A service to celebrate and remember Ida's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the chapel of Seymour Funeral. The family will greet friends after the service.
Left to cherish Ida's memory are her husband of 53 years, Phil McLeod; children, Gary Baker and wife, Bridges, Julie Cannon, Sandra Perkinson, Dawn Surkus, and Phil McLeod, Jr.; grandchildren, Riley Baker and wife, Meredith, Camden Baker, Samantha Baker, Claire Cannon and fiancé, Ryan Rhodes, Chandler Cannon and fiancée, Bailee Ellis, Shelley Roberts, Joshua Perkinson, Tyler Perkinson, Doc Horton, J.D. Horton, Connor McLeod, and Morgan McLeod; 9 great-grandchildren including her brightest joys, Kloey, Ivy, and Willow; sisters, Pat Munn, Jacqueline Flowers, and Joy Fields; special nieces and nephews, Candyce McLeod, Machelle Young, Ellis Munn, Rick Flowers, Gil Flowers, Mickey Munn and wife, Faye, Scott Fields, and Paige Tolley; and her animal companions, Zippie and Bear.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.