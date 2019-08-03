Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Jackson. View Sign Service Information Service 6:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

April 25, 1920-July 22, 2019

April 25, 1920-July 22, 2019

RICHMOND, VA - Ida Jackson took the hand of Jesus and was escorted to her heavenly home on July 22, 2019. Ida was born in Lenoir County to the late Levi Aldridge and Lena Evaline Hill Aldridge on April 25, 1920. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Jackson. At the age of 14, Ida accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Neuse River. She lived a life of faithful Christian dedication and service to Him. On April 12, 1941, Ida married the love of her life, Marvin Layton Jackson at the Methodist parsonage in Stantonsburg, NC. She and Marvin made Wilson County their home from 1941-1960. Here they farmed and began to build their life together. Ida enjoyed nature and watching things grow. Planting and caring for her flowers brought her much joy. In 1960, Ida and Marvin had the opportunity to move to Greenville, NC and purchase the Family Shoe Store, where they maintained a successful and thriving business until their retirement in 1972. After retirement, the two moved to Kinston. Ida and Marvin enjoyed time spent with their family, especially great-nephew Robert, who was like a son to them. Following Marvin's passing, Ida sold her home and lived independently for over thirty years at Hotel Kinston and later Kinston Towers. Early this year, due to declining health, Ida made the bold decision to leave Kinston and move to Richmond, Virginia, where she could be close to Robert and his family. Living at the Laurels of University Park, she enjoyed her daily visit from Robert and a cold Pepsi every afternoon. Ida looked forward to the special visits from Dorsett, her great-great-great-nephew. Ida maintained her independence and took pride in paying her own way and balancing her checkbook right up until her passing. A long and well-lived life afforded Ida so many unique and priceless opportunities. In 1943, she had the honor of seeing President Roosevelt while riding a train to visit Marvin, who was stationed in Charleston at the time. Her love of letter-writing led to an exciting response in the mail from President Trump earlier in the year. Ida was a one-of-a-kind lady who was well-loved and will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate and remember Ida's life will be held at Rouse Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Singleton officiating. Ida is survived by her loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Ida was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Aldridge, Pauline A. Hobbs, Irene Aldridge, and Isaac Aldridge. Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





