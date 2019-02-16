TRENTON - Ida Lee Ward, 90, of 120 Robert Ward Lane, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Northwest "A" Conference Tabernacle in Trenton. Interment will follow in Ward Family Cemetery in Trenton. Viewing will be Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019