Ida Mae Sutton Carmon, 82, of 4844 Chapman Drive, Grifton, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.

Service will be held noon Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from the United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle. Burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton.

She is survived by her three sons, three daughters and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from the Robert Swinson , Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



