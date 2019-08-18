Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilse Mages Rouse. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Service 6:00 PM Rivermont Baptist Church Visitation Following Services Rivermont Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ilse Mages Rouse, 79, of Kinston, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three sons on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Luise Mages, her husband of 46 years, William "Billy" Hardy Rouse, and her brother Heinz Mages. Ilse is survived by her sons, William H. Rouse, Jr. and wife Cathy, Richard W. Rouse and wife Karen, and Eric S. Rouse and wife Alice, all of Kinston. She was a loving Omi to her grandchildren, Jeffery Rouse and wife Kaitlin of Greenville, Emily Rouse of Raleigh, Morgan Rouse of Emerald Isle, Aaron Rouse and wife Samantha, Alec, Anna and Braxton Rouse, all of Kinston. She enjoyed visiting her brother Karl Mages and wife Sigrid, of Kaiserslautern, Germany. For the past years, she was blessed to have Charles Davis come into her life as a very special companion and friend. The family would like to thank Dinah Burney, Delores Williams, Evelyn Corbett, Wanda Meyers and Beulah Harvey for the loving care they provided to her in her final months.

Ilse was born on October 14, 1939, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. After meeting and marrying Billy, she moved to North Carolina in 1956. She was loving and dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time at the river and the coast with her family. She was a member and past secretary/treasurer of Rivermont Baptist church for many years. Along with Billy, she was instrumental in the establishment and operation of B&R Trailer Rental, LLC and Triple-R Electric, Inc. Until recently, she enjoyed traveling and continued to be active in the family businesses.

Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Rivermont Baptist Church, with visitation to follow immediately after. A private burial service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 and Rivermont Baptist church, 2478 Hwy 258N, Kinston, NC 28504.

