LA GRANGE - Mother Ina Lee Loftin Harper, 88, of 113 Circle Drive, La Grange closed her eye into eternal rest on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Cornerstone United Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Elder Yvonne Thaggard of Kinston, N.C., Elder Barbara S. Loftin of the home, Elder Claudia Marie Warren of Fayetteville, N.C., Donald Ray Harper of Kinston, N.C., Johnnie Harper and Melvin Harper, both of La Grange, N.C., Teresa Harper of the home and Dr. Elaine Harper of Raleigh, N.C.; and her brother, James Howard Loftin of La Grange, N.C. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 6-7 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
