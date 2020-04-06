KINSTON - Inez Jones Wadding Quinn, 83, of Kinston went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Grace Owens Jones; first husband, Kenneth Wadding; second husband, Ernie Quinn; daughters, Wanda Wadding Fisher and Melissa Wadding Francis; grandson, Anthony Montgomery; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Berger of Karns City, PA, Diane Anderson and husband Paul, of Karns City, PA, Lisa Dew and husband Carlos, of Hubert, NC, and Vanessa Upham and husband John, of Snow Hill, NC; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Sue Price. Graveside services will be private at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020