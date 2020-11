Irene Farmer, 83, of 1304 Pollock Street, Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from Faith Tabernacle Holy Church. Burial to follow in Southview Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Edna E. Gant of Goldsboro.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



