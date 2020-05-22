Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Kinsey. View Sign Service Information Swinson Funeral Service 208 E. BLOUNT STREET Kinston , NC 28501-4942 (252)-527-3779 Service 11:00 AM Rockford Chapel FWB Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Irene Kinsey, daughter of the late Mr. Willie Gray Sr. and Sarah Eliza Wooten Gray was born on June 19, 1927 in Lenoir County, NC. Her walk with God came to an end on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Irene graduated from Frink High School in La Grange, NC. She spent her early years as a Domestic Worker and Farm Laborer in the Sandhill Community.

Irene joined Rockford FWB Church at an early age, sang for several years in the choir and later served on the Mother Board. She was a very humble and quiet spoken woman who loved her family dearly.

CELEBRATING HER LIFE AND MEMORY

Irene Kinsey was married to the love of her life, Leo "Candy" Kinsey, who preceded her in death. To this union seven children were born. She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Carolyn K. Ellis, Joyce Burnett (Isaac), and Joy Best (Kenneth), all of La Grange, NC; four sons, Leo Kinsey of Kinston, NC, James Kinsey (Dyora) of Yorktown, VA, Larry Kinsey of La Grange, NC and Michael Kinsey, deceased (Anniex); 31 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Oscar Gray (Marion) of Landover, MD; three sister-in-laws, Gladys Davis of Kinston, NC , Annie Louise Gray, and Charlotte Gray of Goldsboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relative and friends.

She served as a mentor, mother, and Matriarch to many others.

A Triumphant Homegoing Service will take place 11:00 AM, Friday, May 22, 2020 from the Rockford Chapel FWB Church with Rev. Johnnie Wade serving as the eulogist. Burial will take place in the St. Matthews Cemetery in LaGrange following the funeral service.

Arrangements made by R. Swinson Funeral Services



