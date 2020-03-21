Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene L. Turnage. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 2:00 PM Snow Hill Cemetery Visitation Following Services Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Evelyn Irene Loftin Turnage, age 65, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center following an extended period of declining health. A native of Lenoir County, she was born January 11, 1955, the daughter of Floyd D. and Evelyn Frances Loftin. Prior to her retirement due to disability, she worked with the former Collins and Aikman in Farmville. She was a member of Free Gospel PFWB Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Loftin. Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Ralph Wayne Turnage. During his 42 years of working she always had a plate of homecooked food for him to take to work for his meal that was often the envy of his coworkers. Additionally, she is survived by a son, Wayne Turnage and wife Susan, of LaGrange; grandchildren, Jason Turnage and Allison Turnage; brothers, Floyd D. "Dickie" Loftin and Mike Loftin, both of Kinston; and sisters-in-law, Sue T. Bordeaux of Snow Hill who Irene thought of as a sister, and Frances T. Bunn of Goldsboro. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 22, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Parks officiating. The family will receive friends briefly following the service. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on Mar. 21, 2020

