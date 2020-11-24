PINK HILL - Iris Faye Howard Nicholson 83, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Della Howard and brother Morris Ray Howard and wife Arlene, and sister Lois Howard.
Iris was a loving Wife and Mother. She was born in Pink Hill in 1937. She graduated High School in 1955. After High School she worked on the family farm until meeting her husband of 63 years, James Nicholson on a blind date arranged by her cousin Jean and husband Ivan Dowdle (James' Friend). They were married on August 22, 1957. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Kinston. She loved flowers and worked hard to create a beautiful yard for all to enjoy.
She is survived by her husband of the home, James (Jim) Nicholson, Sons, Mike and David Nicholson of Goldsboro, Daughter, Cindy Nicholson of Ayden, Grandson, Terrance Nicholson. Other surviving family members include, Sisters-in-law, Caren Stadig and Laverne Pitzer. Nephew, Dennis Howard of Kinston, Niece, Pam Howard of Pink Hill, Nephew Charles Nicholson and wife Shawna of Dodge City KS, Niece Deketa Schuckman and husband Mark of Dodge City, KS. As well as many other Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
A special Thank You to the Palliative Care Unit at Vidant Medical who took excellent care of Iris during her time there.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday November 25th at 11am at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston with Visitation to follow. The Reverend Brad Parker will be officiating the service. You can either send flowers or make donation to New Hope Baptist Church 1990 Hwy 11-55, Kinston NC 28504. Family will also receive friends at the home in Pink Hill.
