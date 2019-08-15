Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 (910)-298-0200 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Funeral 2:00 PM Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Iris Kennedy Powell passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her parents, Lamon and Mary Kennedy; husband Carl Powell; brothers, Woodley Kennedy and wife Faye, Warren Kennedy; and son-in-law, Robert Nery. Iris is survived by her daughters, Karen Nery of Apex and Gina Hardy and husband Chip, of Kenansville; grandchildren, Carl Nery of Kenansville, Abby Stephenson and husband Mark, of Clayton and Ben Hardy and wife Kathryn, of Kenansville; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Paisley Stephenson and Robert and Oliver Nery; sister Mary Nell Carson and husband John, of California; brothers, Wayne Kennedy and wife Georgia, of Angier, Jack Kennedy of Virginia, Keith Kennedy and wife Adrenia, of Kenansville, Rudy Kennedy and wife Shirley, of Kenansville; sister-in-law Gerlene Kennedy of Wallace; brother-in-law Dulan Powell; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Rouse and Jean Stanford and husband Alvin. For the last several years, Iris was lovingly cared for by two wonderful angels; Pat Beddingfield and Linda Moss cared and loved her as if she were their mother. Pat and Linda are now a part of our family, and we are forever grateful to them. Born on May 13, 1927, Iris was the second oldest of 15 children, seven of which died in infancy. Iris was the oldest of the children who survived and became a mother to her younger siblings and grandmother to their children. Loved and respected by all who knew her, Iris was a role model of a genuine Christian woman. Growing up the daughter of tenet farmers, Iris moved often during her childhood. Despite moving from school to school often attending multiple schools in a year, Iris was an exceptionally bright child and skipped a grade and despite the financial odds was able to attend Atlantic Christian College (now Barton) for a year during World War II. After completing her business program, Iris moved to Kinston and worked with the Agricultural Extension Service and later became secretary for Kinston First Baptist Church. It was during this time she met the love of her life, Carl Powell. They were married on December 19, 1948 immediately following the morning worship service. The church was decorated for Christmas with beautiful red poinsettias which were always used to decorate her home at Christmas. Following her marriage, Iris began working at the bank in Kenansville; later working for local attorney primarily as a legal assistant for attorney Vance Gavin and later contracting to do title searches for local attorneys and mortgage firms. In 1950 Iris and Carl bought their first farm outside of Kenansville later adding two more farms. It was here they raised their two girls in a loving Christian home teaching them the importance of hard work and family love and support. Although Iris worked during the winter months, she took off summers to work on the farm supporting her husband and being the perfect farmer's wife. Although she had said she would never marry a farmer, she thrived as a farmer's wife. Often described as a true southern lady, Iris was loved and respected by all who knew her. She was full of grace and honor and understood the true meaning of charity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Powell, Nery, Hardy Endowment University of Mount Olive 634 Henderson St. Mt. Olive, NC 28365 (in memo line put - Powell, Nery, Hardy Endowment) or Nery Family Scholarship, Campbell University P.O. Box 125 Buies Creek, NC 27506 (in memo line put - Nery Family Scholarship) Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close